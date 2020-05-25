Is that you, Joe? Biden’s mask-sunglasses combo covers entire face at first public appearance in over 2 months

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden sported a face-obscuring combination of black mask and black sunglasses during a Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony, triggering an avalanche of memes and derision from the Trump camp.

The former vice president ventured outside his home for the first time in more than two months to lay a wreath at Veterans Memorial Park in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday. Along with his wife and a Secret Service detail, Biden wore a black face mask, the color presumably symbolizing mourning. Coupled with his trademark black aviator sunglasses, however, the get-up left little of his face visible.

Also on rt.com ‘Dems could pick a GLASS OF WATER as candidate’: Trump picks apart Biden & talks ‘DEEP STATE’ in new softball interview

Trump supporters seized on the rare appearance by the candidate, who has only been seen by video link from his basement studio since March 15, amid what would normally be peak campaign season. The contrast between the president, who has infamously refused to wear a mask while conducting business largely as usual (minus the large public rallies he was holding before the coronavirus hit), and the mask-encased Biden was too much for some.

Me on yesterday’s livestream: ‘Only a complete idiot would wear a mask outdoors’Biden today: pic.twitter.com/nzcuDBI2pb — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) May 25, 2020

Many were quick to reference Biden’s latest “gaffe,” in which he let out that African-American voters who didn’t pick him in November “ain’t black”…

The Biden campaign had Joe’s mask retro fitted with a ball gag under his mask to prevent any other, uh racist “gaffes”. Don’t worry, he complied willingly. lol 😅😂🤣#JoeBidenIsRacistpic.twitter.com/0Wu5NeTWdY — 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭down ⚖️ (@CountConservato) May 25, 2020

So Biden leaves this basement after the #YouAintBlack gaffe and wears a black face mask? Is he going to ask VA governor to be his VP? — Deplorable Vic (@Vic_Vic_Who) May 25, 2020

He wanted a mask with watermelons on it but the PR team said no... pic.twitter.com/oKuscEl834 — Discernment (@_Discernment_) May 25, 2020

…or just referenced his history of jamming his foot in his mouth in general.

Indeed, the candidate said very little to reporters beyond “it feels good to be out of my house” and an admonition to Americans to “never forget the sacrifices these men and women made.”

Others joked about his wandering nose, also hidden beneath the mask. “Sources tell me They put some women’s shampoo by the nose so he won’t smell anyone,” one user snarked.

Biden should have been muzzled years ago, so he would no longer be capable of being an olfactory pervert, constantly sniffing little girls and women. — 𝒮🌞𝓊𝓉𝒽𝑒𝓇𝓃 𝐿𝒾𝓂𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓃𝒸𝑒 (@carolinasassie) May 25, 2020

However, Biden fans were quick to celebrate the mask, comparing it favorably to Trump’s bare face.

Hey, Donnie - Wanna know how a manly leader honors the fallen on #MemorialDay? Check out the guy on the right. That's right - the one who isn't you.#MostUnmanlyPresidenthttps://t.co/NYoGCkBmkY — Terri #ByeDon2020 🌊 (@TerriDNW) May 25, 2020

A tale of two candidates:Biden wears a mask to protect others, while 45 lies and provocates faster then we can bury our dead.#OneVoice1https://t.co/xiDmRO1Q9q — Danielle *essential services worker* #TeamJOE (@DemInRedOK) May 25, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!