Active shooter ‘neutralized’ at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi in Texas, base on lockdown

A US Navy air base in Corpus Christi, Texas is on lockdown after an active shooter incident at the facility. Soon after the alarm was raised, officials said the shooter had been “neutralized.”

The shooting was reported at around 6.15am local time Thursday. As Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) investigators and local law enforcement responded, airbase officials warned anyone near the north gate of the base to “get out and away to safety.”

“Execute lockdown procedures – remain indoors and away from windows,” they added in a Facebook post about the unfolding incident.

Corpus Christi Police Department, meanwhile, urged anyone outside the facility to “avoid the area entirely.”

According to officials at the base, the shooter has been “neutralized.” Naval officials said that one security worker was injured.

The Corpus Christi base, which is home to four training squadrons, was briefly placed on lockdown in December, when a person making “verbal threats” was found in possession of a weapon and arrested.

The December incident came amid a spate of shootings at US military bases. During the same week, a Saudi military student shot and killed three people at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida; and a sailor shot two shipyard workers dead at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

With much of the US locked down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Friday’s incident in Corpus Christi came after a lull in mass shootings. However, hours before the base was locked down, three people were injured when a gunman opened fire on a shopping mall in Arizona. The suspect was arrested at the scene.

