At least 2 injured after gunman goes on rampage at Arizona mall, one suspect in custody
At least 2 injured after gunman goes on rampage at Arizona mall, one suspect in custody

21 May, 2020 04:03
At least two people have been shot after a gunman, reportedly wielding an AR-15 style rifle at the time of the attack, opened fire at a mall outside Phoenix, Arizona. One suspect has been apprehended.

The incident unfolded about 8 p.m local time at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale,  a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, some 9 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Local police have confirmed that at least two people “were struck by gunfire” in the wake of the shooting, while witnesses, including Arizona State Sen. Martín Quezada, reported that there are “multiple victims” resulting from the incident.

While police so far have not released details on the shooter’s weapon of choice, Querzada, who shared his account of the incident on Twitter, reported that the individual was armed with an AR-15.

“I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

