At least 2 injured after gunman goes on rampage at Arizona mall, one suspect in custody

At least two people have been shot after a gunman, reportedly wielding an AR-15 style rifle at the time of the attack, opened fire at a mall outside Phoenix, Arizona. One suspect has been apprehended.

The incident unfolded about 8 p.m local time at the Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale, a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, some 9 miles northwest of Phoenix.

Local police have confirmed that at least two people “were struck by gunfire” in the wake of the shooting, while witnesses, including Arizona State Sen. Martín Quezada, reported that there are “multiple victims” resulting from the incident.

Please stay out of the #Westgate area. Preliminary info from our dispatch is there were at least two persons struck by gunfire and one person is in custody. PIO is enroute to the scene. Media staging for now will be West of the Arena. — Glendale Police (@GlendaleAZPD) May 21, 2020

While police so far have not released details on the shooter’s weapon of choice, Querzada, who shared his account of the incident on Twitter, reported that the individual was armed with an AR-15.

“I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

I saw 2 victims with my own eyes. Not sure how many others I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details 'til I speak to police. I'm ok. Lots of shaken up people. — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) May 21, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW