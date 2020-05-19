MSNBC and Fox News finally agree! Media comments on Trump ‘taking’ malaria drug against Covid-19 reach new level of bizarre

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough has recommended listening to Fox’s Neil Cavuto over hydroxychloroquine – an anti-malarial drug with hotly-debated effectiveness in fighting Covid-19 – slamming the president’s support for the medicine.

The media went into a frenzy after Donald Trump said he was taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure against coronavirus, but none of the responses have been more bizarre than the apparent teaming-up of liberal commentator Scarborough and Fox News’ Cavuto.

“I say this to seniors who I’m so worried about, and I know we’re all worried about you, because the president’s been acting so reckless over the past several months,” Scarborough said on Tuesday after assuring viewers he does not believe the president is actually taking the drug. “Listen to Neil Cavuto. It will kill you. This will kill you, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto said. That’s what doctors will say, too. The FDA said, take it if you’re in the hospital or take it if you’re in a closely watched, clinical trial. Don’t take it unless you’re under those two circumstances.”

Cavuto had previously blasted Trump for propping up the supposed anti-Covid-19 drug, assuring viewers that “it will kill you.”

The president responded to Cavuto’s attack on Monday night by saying Fox News “is not the same” without the “great Roger Ailes.” The late Ailes was the chairman and CEO of Fox News, a position from which he resigned in 2016 after being accused of sexual harassment by over 20 women.

.@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet! https://t.co/jXxsF0flUM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Trump also went after Scarborough following his Cavuto comments, dubbing MSNBC “MSDNC” and blasting the ‘Morning Joe’ host as a “psycho.” He also, oddly, compared the ratings of ‘Fox & Friends’ – which airs on the “not the same” Fox News – to ‘Morning Joe,’ which typically pulls in far fewer viewers.

.@foxandfriends trounces Morning Psycho (MSDNC) in the Ratings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

Trump’s hydroxychloroquine has set off a bevy of attacks from outraged critics, who have argued the drug should not be taken seriously until it is approved by the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) to specifically treat Covid-19. The FDA has warned the antimalarial drug can actually cause heart issues for coronavirus patients, but the president has claimed he’s taking it under the supervision of a physician and he’s “ok” so far.

Despite disagreement about the effects of the drug, it was granted an Emergency Use Authorization to allow hospitals to provide it as an option to patients.

