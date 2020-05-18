 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘You'll be taken right out of water!’: De Blasio THREAT to send cops if beachgoers break Covid-19 rules provokes DEFIANT response

18 May, 2020 18:44
Get short URL
‘You'll be taken right out of water!’: De Blasio THREAT to send cops if beachgoers break Covid-19 rules provokes DEFIANT response
NYPD officer stands at the entrance of the Sheep Meadow in Central Park in Manhattan ©  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has warned that police will enforce social distancing measures on beaches over Memorial Day weekend – and will forcibly remove anyone who dares to take a swim.

“Anyone tries to get in the water, they’ll be taken right out of the water,” the mayor said at a press briefing on Monday. 

Though beaches in New York City have partially reopened, people are still required to adhere to social distancing guidelines by avoiding gathering in crowds.

De Blasio’s warning about taking a dip at the beach appears to be impressing few, though, as people grow increasingly frustrated with Covid-19 lockdown measures. “He literally does not have the manpower to accomplish this,” actor Adam Baldwin tweeted in response to the mayor. 

“Could you imagine riot cops in NYC coming out and beating and arresting people for swimming in the ocean?” another Twitter user quipped.

Others openly taunted the mayor and complained of a “police state” being created through government overreach in enforcing lockdown guidelines.

De Blasio was also put through the wringer for suggesting police could fence off beaches if people rebel against the current guidelines for the areas. Considering de Blasio is an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and his plan for a southern border wall, the mayor’s sudden embrace of fences looked a little hypocritical to critics.

The mayor and the NYPD have already come under scrutiny for punishing people breaking lockdown measures. Following the announcement that thousands of “social distancing ambassadors” would be unleashed in the city to enforce the rules, a video showing unmasked officers aggressively arresting several people for not social distancing went viral. The city has also been criticized as a disproportionate number of  minorities have been ticketed for breaking the orders.

Also on rt.com NYC more than doubles number of ‘social-distancing ambassadors’ after cops’ enforcement of Covid-19 rules causes backlash

De Blasio’s threat of removing people who decide to go swimming may be hollow anyway, as the city has already pulled back on enforcement in the wake of mass criticism. He announced on Sunday, for instance, that police would no longer issue citations for people refusing to wear face coverings, and only people gathering in large groups will be punished for not social distancing.

“We’re going to focus on when it starts to be more than a handful of people, and we’re not going to be having the NYPD enforcing on face coverings,” the mayor said.

The head of the Police Benevolent Association, which represents active and retired NYPD police officers, called for an end to officers being in the “social distancing business” earlier this month, warning such enforcement will cause the city “to fall apart before our eyes.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies