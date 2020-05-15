Define ‘distribute’! Trump mobilizing MILITARY to deliver Covid-19 vaccine ‘assuming we get it’, sparks conspiracy frenzy

US President Donald Trump said the military is gearing up to distribute a coronavirus vaccine when one is ready, unleashing a torrent of takes from conspiracy-minded netizens, many sounding alarms over mandatory inoculations.

American GIs are already being mobilized to parcel out a future vaccine to “most of the population,” Trump told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Thursday, giving a highly optimistic end-of-the-year time frame even as many experts suggest a remedy won’t be ready for mass distribution for another 12 to 18 months.

“We're mobilizing our military on the basis that we do have a vaccine. You know, it's a massive job to give this vaccine,” the president said. “Our military is now being mobilized so at the end of the year we're going to be able to give it to a lot of people very, very rapidly.”

We will have a tremendous force – because assuming we get it, then you have to distribute it. And unless you're mobilized and ready, you're not going to be able to do it for a long time. So we're starting now.

Conjuring images of syringe-wielding soldiers going door-to-door to jab unwilling Americans, Trump’s comment triggered an outpouring of suspicion, some seeing a more sinister agenda behind the military mobilization.

“You don't need [the] military for something that is voluntary. They know most of us don't want it,” one netizen warned – suggesting the vaccine will be compulsory – while another user speculated that those who resist inoculation will have their rights “stripped away.”

"Distributed"...door to door? At gunpoint? There are 5 known coronaviruses, and no vaccine for any of them. But they are going to have one for c19 in a few months. Sure. Fine. Whatever. — Al Hernandez (@al___hernandez) May 14, 2020

LINE UP FOR THE DISTRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/BAYpuU0xju — Girolamo Savonarola (@igneiudicium) May 14, 2020

My position on the coronavirus vaccine is clear.I'll go in with members of Congress and their families.We can all take our vaccines together. I'll get to choose which syringe is for me and which ones go for them, to ensure no swap-a-roo. — Cernovich (@Cernovich) May 14, 2020

Earlier this week, the Pentagon inked a $138 million contract with healthcare manufacturer ApiJect Systems America to “dramatically expand US production capability for ... medical-grade injection devices,” which will be filled with a Covid-19 vaccine when one is available. While the Defense Department made no mention of distributing the cure itself in its announcement, the initiative may be part of the preparations noted by the president.

Some commenters were skeptical of the conspiracy theories, however, with many doubtful the vaccine would be imposed by force, while others insisted the president is merely thinking 10 moves ahead in a game of “5D chess.”

Lol they aren’t saying the military is going to inject at gunpoint. Just to use them to quickly distribute. There’s no way we have a federally mandated vaccine. — magnet guy (@DerrickHilts) May 14, 2020

Is this a #5D chess move? @realDonaldTrump has used this tactic before, drawing significant attention to seemingly harmful policies or events (i.e. Ukraine, China “friendship” w Xi etc) then flipping. Call scrutiny to obviously terrible issues and let #DigitalSoldiers go to work! — WalkAway M.D. (@LibtardReformed) May 14, 2020

This is either the scariest thing I ever read or a brilliant political maneuver. The left needs to question everything DJT says...no way they will agree to this. — DeDe Shuffles (@DedeShuffles) May 14, 2020

Since the coronavirus first emerged on the scene late last year, Trump’s public stance on the outbreak has changed significantly. Initially suggesting the virus would disappear on its own “like a miracle,” on Thursday he warned that the country could “lose over 100,000” people to the pathogen, stressing the need for a vaccine.

Though many states have gone ahead with plans to lift lockdown measures and reopen, the virus continues to exact a toll, killing hundreds of Americans every day and over 85,000 in total so far.

