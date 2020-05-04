Greatest comeback? Trump ad hastily declares victory over Covid-19, includes praise from lib governors, & Pelosi eating ice cream

A new ad from Donald Trump’s campaign touts his accomplishments during the Covid-19 pandemic, despite the country still being in the middle of it, and appears to curiously change his slogan.

The 60-second video features criticism of the president’s handling of the coronavirus being answered with praise from unlikely sources, such as Democrat Governors Andrew Cuomo (New York) and Gavin Newsom (California).

It also features quick images of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi ripping up the president’s State of the Union Speech and laughing maniacally with ice cream in hand.

The new campaign ad also demonstrates a noticeable shift when it comes to Trump’s reelection campaign slogan ‘Keep America Great’ and a return to a modified version of 2016’s ‘Make America Great Again’.

But the promise of “the greatest comeback story is written" may be premature in regards to the coronavirus since the economy remains in shambles (J. Crew has become the first major retailer to file for bankruptcy), states are in various stages of lockdown orders with some facing armed protests (Michigan), and even the president himself has admitted 80,000 to 100,000 citizens will likely end up dying from Covid-19. That would mean there are still approximately another 20,000 to 40,000 deaths to come. Others have predicted a much larger second wave of the virus in the fall.

