Covid contradiction? Pompeo believes coronavirus was 'man-made,' also agrees with intelligence that it was not

In his rush to accuse Beijing of unleashing the scourge of Covid-19 on an unsuspecting world, the US Secretary of State said the coronavirus was man-made, before making a U-turn without even blinking.

“The best experts so far seem to think it was man-made. I don't have reason to disbelieve them at this point,” Mike Pompeo told ABC’s ‘This Week’ when asked about a statement from the US intelligence community that unequivocally said the opposite.

Host Martha Raddatz twice asked Pompeo to clarify whether his view differed from that of American intelligence, and he voiced his total support for the spies – though he stopped short of actually saying “I don’t believe the virus was man-made.”

Pompeo used his airtime to once again accuse China of covering up the severity of Covid-19 in the early days of the outbreak. “The Chinese Communist Party had the opportunity to prevent all the calamity that has befallen the world,” he claimed. “The Australians agree with that, you hear that the Europeans are beginning to say the same thing. I think the whole world is united [in its] understanding that China brought this virus to the world.”

The US diplomat claimed there was “enormous evidence” to support the US government’s accusations that the outbreak started with a leak at a lab in Wuhan, but he said he could not answer the question of whether it was done accidentally or intentionally.

