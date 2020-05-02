 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Now that's a way to encourage social distancing! MURDER HORNETS arrive in US in the middle of Covid-19 pandemic

2 May, 2020 22:59
Get short URL
Now that's a way to encourage social distancing! MURDER HORNETS arrive in US in the middle of Covid-19 pandemic
FILE PHOTO: An Asian hornet ©  Reuters / Regis Duvignau
Asian giant hornets, dubbed the “murder hornets,” have shown up in the US for the first time, giving Americans a “refreshing” change of pace and something else to worry about other than the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. 

In any other year, reports of “murder hornets” being the US for the first time in history might instill some fear in citizens but with the news dropping in the midst of a pandemic that has crippled the economy and left people under strict lockdown orders, it appears to have been greeted with mostly humor.

‘Murder hornets,’ a nickname coined by researchers, popped up for the first time in the US in December when four sightings were verified by the Washington State of Agriculture (WSDA), according to a report from The New York Times.  

Asian giant hornets are the largest hornet species in the world. They destroy honeybee hives by killing the present bees and using them to feed their young. According to the WSDA, it only takes a few hornets to decimate a honeybee hive in a handful of hours.

The worry now is these hornets could spread in the US and have a serious effect on the bee population, which in turn negatively impacts the many crops that need bees for pollination. 

The WSDA has started an “aggressive trapping program” to stop the spread of the hornets and, hopefully, another potential crisis.

How have people responded to the news? Battleworn from Covid-19, the potential of a crisis with ‘murder bees’ have been taken surprisingly well.

“Instead of "murder hornets" i propose we call them "nice hornets" and see if it improves their attitude,” one Twitter user wrote.

“We’re kind of busy at the moment. Please read the room,” some noted.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies