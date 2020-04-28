 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
The truth is out there, but is it a distraction? Pentagon UFO disclosure timing arouses suspicion as net debates if #aliensarereal

28 Apr, 2020 18:30
The Pentagon’s decision to officially declassify three ‘UFO’ videos that have been circulating for years has triggered feverish speculation about what the famously secretive department is trying to distract Americans from.

Three short videos depicting US Navy planes’ encounters with “unidentified aerial phenomena” (UAPs) – more commonly called UFOs – were officially declassified by the Pentagon on Monday, thrilling alien enthusiasts and igniting a firestorm of speculation on social media.

Also on rt.com Declassified: Pentagon officially releases 3 UFO VIDEOS to ‘clear misconceptions’

Even though the clips have been circulating ever since they were leaked online between December 2017 and March 2018, the Pentagon putting its official stamp on the unusual films – supposedly to “clear up any misconceptions by the public” – confirmed their authenticity.

However, not all of the speculation had to do with the type of ‘little green men’ that might be piloting the objects. Even as hashtags like #aliensarereal and #ufo2020 dominated social media, many commenters were skeptical as to why the Defense Department had selected this particular moment in history to officially ‘release’ the videos. With the world in the grips of both a pandemic and an unprecedented economic depression – and with anger rising at government responses to both – the timing raised more than a few eyebrows.

Given the Pentagon’s facility for ‘information warfare’, many assumed the release was an effort to shift the discourse to ‘aliens’ (in which case, mission accomplished!).

But what were they shifting the discourse from? There were plenty of theories – from the “horrifying ‘job’ POTUS has done NOT protecting the American public” to “awful legislationlurking in Congress, to the president’s latest controversial comments.

Others reasoned – with varying degrees of seriousness – that the disclosure might be laying the groundwork for a new, even more expensive kind of war.

A few even ventured that the Pentagon throwing its weight behind the videos actually made them less likely to believe in aliens, given the Pentagon’s track record.

