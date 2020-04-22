US reports 2,700+ coronavirus deaths in 24 hours in its 2nd biggest single-day spike as it prepares to reopen economy

The United States has reported over 2,700 new Covid-19 fatalities in the space of a single day, AFP reported, citing data by Johns Hopkins University. The daily death toll surged as the country is gradually easing lockdowns.

The more than 2,700 American deaths on Tuesday marked one of the deadliest days yet in the global health crisis, which has claimed the lives of some 44,845 people in the US alone. Still the top hotspot for the coronavirus, the US will soon surpass 825,000 cases, more than several of the next worst-hit nations combined.

The spike in fatal cases in the US comes as 20 states – comprising nearly 40 percent of the country’s population – move ahead on plans to lift a variety of lockdown measures imposed to halt the spread of the virus, rescinding stay-at-home orders while allowing businesses to reopen and residents to get back to work. State governors have been given a free hand on exactly when and how to scale back the restrictions, but many have signaled intentions to reopen by the end of April or early May.

Also on rt.com Trump announces 60-day immigration ban to shield American workers from competition

The US saw its deadliest day in the pandemic last Thursday, reporting 4,591 fatalities in one 24-hour period, however the figure is believed to have been significantly inflated after New York City health officials added thousands of “presumed positive” cases to its death toll – patients whose suspected cause of death was listed as Covid-19, but who never took a test for the virus. But because the additional deaths did not occur on the same day, Thursday marked the greatest number of single-day fatalities ever recorded.

With Monday bringing the lowest number of deaths in the US in the last two weeks – 1,433 – the figures stoked optimism that the devastating outbreak could soon wind down, but the newly-released statistics threatened to dash that nascent optimism. As with most stats and figures related to the coronavirus pandemic, the difference between Monday and Tuesday’s death tolls may have more to do with how the data is collected and reported, rather than reflecting the true situation on the ground, as indicated by last week's unprecedented spike, however.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW