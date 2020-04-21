Trump announces 60-day immigration ban to shield American workers from competition

US President Donald Trump has ordered a two-month pause in issuing most work visas, so that more than 22 million Americans made unemployed by coronavirus lockdowns will not face as much competition.

The 60-day moratorium will apply only to immigrants seeking permanent residence permits, also known as “green cards,” Trump said on Tuesday at the daily White House press conference about the US coronavirus response.

“By pausing immigration we’ll help put unemployed Americans first in line for jobs as America reopens,” the president said. “It would be wrong and unjust for Americans laid off by the virus to be replaced with new immigrant labor flown in from abroad."

Also on rt.com American dream suspended: Trump says he's signing order to halt immigration into US 'in light of attack' from coronavirus

The order has not been officially issued yet. Trump tweeted about it on Monday evening, setting off a frenzy of speculation as to what it might involve. Bloomberg News reported on a draft envisioning a 90-day ban on most work visas, with exemptions for workers in “food production and directly helping to protect the supply chain,” as well as health care or medical research professionals.

Trump admitted that there will be “certain exemptions” from the ban, saying that “some people would be able to get in” but declined to elaborate. White House lawyers were still working on the executive order, he said, noting that he will sign it “most likely” on Wednesday.

When asked about details, Trump did not rule out “secondary” orders further restricting immigration, but would not give specifics. He did confirm that farmers will not be affected by the ban, and that migrant workers will be allowed to come in.

What the president announced instead is a 60-day ban narrowly tailored to exclude green card applicants. Depending on economic conditions, it can be extended beyond that deadline.

Trump faced criticism over the proposed ban from both the left and the right. Democrats denounced it as “xenophobic” and “un-American,” while extolling the virtues of immigrants both legal and otherwise.

Immigrants are on the front lines of the coronavirus response, putting their lives at risk to make sure our communities are fed, healthy, and safe. The Trump administration needs to stop using this pandemic as cover to implement their xenophobic agenda.https://t.co/3inInEIyMJ — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 21, 2020

Fmr. Sec. of State Madeleine Albright on Pres. Trump's plan to suspend immigration to the U.S.: "I'm stunned. And I really do think that the Statue of Liberty is weeping. It is un-American." https://t.co/kjFSHchXcZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 21, 2020

Some of Trump’s allies on the right also grumbled about the order, saying that it doesn’t go far enough to actually make a difference, because it doesn’t affect temporary workers.

The do-nothing immigration moratorium:- Temporary visa workers (H-1B, OPT, J-1, L-1, H-2B, etc.) won’t be suspended.- New green card issuances put on hold.- EO applicable for 60-days only, & may extend based on economic conditions. pic.twitter.com/gZLtsewDLY — U.S. Tech Workers (@USTechWorkers) April 21, 2020

The Immigration Pause EO, lasting only 60 days and applying only to green card permanent immigrants, MUST be expanded to include all visa laborers or it will fail in its stated mission: to help Americans get back to work without having to compete with cheap foreign labor. #MAGA — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 21, 2020

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!