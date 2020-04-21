 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Seoul dismisses reports of Kim being in ‘grave danger' due to 'surgery,' says nothing to confirm his ill health
HomeUSA News

American dream suspended: Trump says he's signing order to halt immigration into US 'in light of attack' from coronavirus

21 Apr, 2020 02:48
Get short URL
American dream suspended: Trump says he's signing order to halt immigration into US 'in light of attack' from coronavirus
US President Donald Trump said he will sign an executive order suspending all immigration into the United States, citing the need to protect American jobs amid the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!” Trump said in a tweet on Monday night.

With the president increasingly optimistic about the battle against Covid-19 in daily press briefings, the move to close the country’s borders outright came out of left field, even as Trump repeatedly encourages US states to lift their lockdown measures and resume economic activity.

No details about the order itself have yet been made public, and it’s unclear whether the administration informed other nations before the president’s tweet, but the announcement has already garnered intensely polarized reactions from supporters and critics online.

While Trump took office on vows to limit immigration into the US, promising to build a “big, beautiful wall” at the border with Mexico to stem the influx of illegal migrants entering the country, a full border closure – even a temporary one – was never part of his proposal. The commander in chief has repeatedly hailed previous moves to temporarily bar travel from China and Europe over concerns about the coronavirus, but he’s made no mention of a complete travel ban, including at Monday’s lengthy press briefing.

It was not immediately clear when the new executive order will come into effect, how long the ban will last and what exemptions, if any, the policy will allow.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies