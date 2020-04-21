 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Worldwide Covid-19 death toll soars past 170,000 – Johns Hopkins University
21 Apr, 2020 01:18
Runners wearing masks jog through a park amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Queens borough of New York City, U.S., April 20, 2020. © REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
The coronavirus pandemic has claimed over 170,000 lives around the globe, the latest figures by Johns Hopkins University show, as regions of the US – the world’s top Covid-19 hotspot – gear up to lift lockdown measures.

The university’s worldwide death tally reached 170,042 on Monday evening, as both cases and fatalities keep climbing across scores of nations. Though the overall mortality rate will continue to fluctuate as new data becomes available, the current global average is now somewhere just under 7 percent, according to statistics gathered by Worldometer. Eight countries have observed fatality rates above 10 percent, while the US – which has the highest absolute death toll – recently moved up slightly to 5.36 percent, still falling below the world average.

As the health crisis drags on, however, several countries are preparing to reopen their economies, which have suffered under sweeping lockdown measures, including business closures and varying levels of travel restrictions. Germany, Norway, Poland, and the Czech Republic, among others, have all signaled intentions to scale back the measures in the coming days, with Germany already allowing some businesses to reopen on Monday. But some harder-hit European countries, such as Spain and France, will take more time, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stating that the measures were working, but the “results are still not enough and still fragile.” France’s lockdown, meanwhile, will continue for at least another three weeks.

The US – the worst-affected nation in the pandemic in terms of cases and deaths – has also begun mulling how to kickstart its economy, with US President Donald Trump allowing state governors to decide exactly how and when to re-open with guidelines issued last week. Georgia and Tennessee have already announced plans to bring their economies back into action, with the governors of both states laying out roadmaps back to normalcy on Monday. While other areas, such as New York, will take longer to reopen, dozens of states are now arranging plans to do so once the viral outbreak dies down, many governors working together in regional blocs to coordinate the process.

