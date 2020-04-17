 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Trump wants to ‘LIBERATE’ states under strict ‘stay-at-home’ orders over Covid-19 outbreak

17 Apr, 2020 17:34
Get short URL
Trump wants to ‘LIBERATE’ states under strict ‘stay-at-home’ orders over Covid-19 outbreak
Donald Trump leads daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington ©  REUTERS/Leah Millis
US President Donald Trump called for multiple states governed by Democrats to be ‘liberated’ from strict stay-at-home orders. The vague message earned heated reactions, with everyone reading their own meaning into it.

Trump called on residents of Minnesota, Michigan, and Virgina to “liberate” their states, according to a tweetstorm sent out on Friday.

The president’s call for liberation came only minutes after Fox News aired a segment on protests in all three states against lockdown orders.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer responded to a protest attended by thousands this week in her state by saying the “irresponsible actions” may lead to extensions on the orders.

In his tweet about Virginia, the president mentions “2nd amendment rights” being “under siege,” which could refer to the state enacting stricter gun laws or the fact that Governor Ralph Northam (D) has faced harsh criticism from gun rights groups for closing indoor gun ranges and limiting business for gun shops, all in the name of stopping the spread of Covid-19.

The Virginia Citizens Defense League, a pro-second amendment group, is threatening to sue Northam, claiming his orders violate constitutional rights.

Also on rt.com Thousands DRIVE to Michigan capitol in protest over governor’s strict Covid-19 lockdown (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The White House unveiled its guidelines for reopening the country after a month-long shutdown that has crippled the economy and caused 22 million Americans to lose their jobs. While the US has over 670,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, as well as over 33,000 deaths, the pandemic has not caused the projected collapse of the healthcare system.

Trump’s cryptic tweets have left both conservatives and liberals wondering what exactly Trump meant by them.

“I want to know what he means by ‘liberate.’ Does he mean go back to work with social distancing if you are at low risk? Does he mean go ahead and buy seeds in Michigan? Does he mean spit on each other?” Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro tweeted in reaction to the president.

Liberals have been predictably more triggered, with some blaming the president for lockdown orders and others suggesting he is urging “gun violence” in the previously mentioned states.

“LIBERATE AMERICA from Trump’s failure to come up with a plan for testing,” tweeted Jon Favreau, speechwriter for former President Barack Obama.

“Seriously trying to force gun violence into this,” added gun control advocate Fred Guttenberg.

Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer accused the president of being a Nazi.

While NeverTrumper and failed challenger in the 2020 Republican primary Joe Walsh said Trump was “inciting violence” and threatening the lives of governors, demanding he be removed from office.

While the federal government is still recommending social distancing measures and lockdown procedures for at least the rest of April, Trump has expressed his displeasure with the near-complete economic shutdown, saying he wants to start reopening the country beginning in May.

“We are starting [the] rejuvenation of our economy again,” the president said on Thursday, adding we have “passed the peak in new cases.” 

Trump himself said every state faces unique challenges in battling against Covid-19, so the decision to relax the lockdowns will be at the discretion of governors. His “liberate” tweets suggest he intends to pressure any governors who drag their feet in reopening their states, however.

Also on rt.com ‘One careful step at a time’: Trump unveils 3-phase plan for reopening US from Covid-19 lockdowns

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies