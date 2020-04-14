Obama endorses Biden for president in long-expected video

Former US president Barack Obama has officially endorsed his former vice president Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential race. The long-awaited anointing came days after challenger Bernie Sanders packed in his own candidacy.

Obama endorsed Biden in a video message on Twitter on Tuesday, calling the selection of Biden as his VP “one of the best decisions I ever made.”

I’m proud to endorse my friend @JoeBiden for President of the United States. Let's go: https://t.co/maHVGRozkX — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2020

Waxing poetic about how Biden was “always asking what every policy would do for the middle class,” Obama praised the candidate for “helping restore America’s standing and leadership in the world” and guide the country through the swine flu epidemic.

Obama alluded to the once-crowded Democratic field, claiming that facing off against some two dozen candidates had made Biden stronger. He spared a few words of praise for Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders and “the energy and enthusiasm he inspired, especially in young people.”

