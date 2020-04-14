 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Obama endorses Biden for president in long-expected video

14 Apr, 2020 15:51
Get short URL
Obama endorses Biden for president in long-expected video
FILE PHOTO. ©  REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Former US president Barack Obama has officially endorsed his former vice president Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential race. The long-awaited anointing came days after challenger Bernie Sanders packed in his own candidacy.

Obama endorsed Biden in a video message on Twitter on Tuesday, calling the selection of Biden as his VP “one of the best decisions I ever made.”

Waxing poetic about how Biden was “always asking what every policy would do for the middle class,” Obama praised the candidate for “helping restore America’s standing and leadership in the world” and guide the country through the swine flu epidemic.

Obama alluded to the once-crowded Democratic field, claiming that facing off against some two dozen candidates had made Biden stronger. He spared a few words of praise for Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders and “the energy and enthusiasm he inspired, especially in young people.”

Also on rt.com Sanders joins Biden livestream to give full-throated ENDORSEMENT

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies