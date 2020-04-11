 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lockdown effect? Twitter hit by outages across parts of Americas & Europe, as users report issues with posting

11 Apr, 2020 23:30
© Global Look Press / Keystone Press Agency /Depo Photos
Twitter has not been functioning properly for thousands of users across Europe and Americas in what appears to be yet another major outage, with many reporting troubles with the platform’s website,

Downdetector, which tracks service complaints via social media, reported that the outages have been experienced by users in Europe, as well as by those residing on the US east coast. The issue is also affecting Brazil and Argentina, where most reports are coming from São Paulo and Buenos Aires.

Most of the users that flocked to the website to report the outage have been having difficulties with the Twitter website (some 43 percent), while 37 percent reported irregularities while using Twitter on IPhone and IPad.

It appears that many of the users were still able to access the social messaging platform, but were unable to complete basic operations - such as posting new tweets or replying to DMs - with some describing the service as being “very sluggish and glitchy.”

While it’s yet unclear what is behind the latest outage, some suggested that the site, overwhelmed by messages in the times of the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, just could not handle the avalanche of users.

Problems started plaguing Twitter even before the extended Easter weekend in the US and Europe. On Thursday and Friday users reported similar issues with the platform, with the majority of them saying that the website itself was malfunctioning, according to Downdetector.

