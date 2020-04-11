 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Number of coronavirus cases in US passes 500k as death rate sets another record with over 2,000+ fatalities
Sanctions the best cure? Trump signs order laying out visa sanctions for countries that ‘delay or deny’ return of their citizens

11 Apr, 2020 00:56
Mexican migrant workers line up to pay for snacks after harvest at an oranges farm in Lake Wales, Florida, U.S., April 1, 2020. © REUTERS/Marco Bello
US President Donald Trump has signed an order envisioning penalties for foreign nations that are reluctant to take back their citizens or residents as the coronavirus ravages the US, citing “public health risks.”

“Countries that deny or unreasonably delay the acceptance of their citizens, subjects, nationals, or residents from the United States during the ongoing pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 create unacceptable public health risks for Americans,” the memo released by the White House late on Friday states.

The document instructs Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to notify US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo if any foreign government is reluctant to welcome back its citizens or residents after “being asked to accept those aliens" and  in case “such denial or delay impeding operations...necessary to respond to the ongoing pandemic.”

After being handed over the data, Pompeo will have seven days to come up with a plan to slap "visa sanctions” on the countries that disobeyed Washington’s orders.

The sanctions could be lifted if a  foreign country, penalized for refusing to accept its citizens from the US, which has emerged as the new global hotbed of the disease with over 500,000 confirmed cases, changes its heart and resumes taking back its citizens, nationals or residents.

 DETAILS TO FOLLOW

