At least 6 dead after TORNADOES wreak havoc across southern US states, levelling homes & taking down power lines (VIDEOS)

Several people died after powerful tornadoes swept through parts of the American South, damaging homes, knocking down power lines and clogging roads with uprooted trees. Louisiana and Mississippi have been hit the hardest.

At least six people were killed after tornadoes coupled with severe rainstorms battered Mississippi, with one fatality confirmed in Walthall County, two in Lawrence County and three in Jefferson Davis County as of Sunday evening.

Soso, MS has been hit by a tornado. Damage everywhere. pic.twitter.com/KaedWPL76M — James Pugh (@jpughinreallife) April 13, 2020

Footage posted on social media show trees crashing down on houses and blocking the roads, and windows shattered in some of the houses.

Tornado damage just SE Side of Meridian MS. https://t.co/BSWvF0Yydx — Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) April 12, 2020

Tornadoes left a heavy trail of destruction in Monroe, Louisiana, where some 300 homes were either razed to the ground or damaged, according to local police. Monroe Regional Airport has also sustained heavy damage from what is reported to be at least one tornado.

Damage at Monroe (LA) Regional Airport from tornado pic.twitter.com/rnDEfo7d5C — Acadian Companies (@AcadianNews) April 12, 2020

@CityofMonroe Building damage at one of the office buildings in the Monroe Regional Airport complex. @flymonroemlu PLEASE AVOID THE AREA as emergency crews do their jobs. pic.twitter.com/FcNHtojIE8 — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020

Multiple videos and photos taken in the aftermath of the devastating twister show homes being reduced to a pile of debris and cars damaged.

The city said that it is scrambling to provide some 200 hotel rooms to those who became homeless due to the calamity.

Despite major damage inflicted on Monroe, it is believed that no one has been seriously hurt, with Mayor Jamie Mayo tweeting that “early reports show only a few minor injuries.”

“Pray for our city! Many neighbors & friends suffered catastrophic damage. We are hurting; but not broken,” he said.

“By the grace of God, early reports show only a few minor injuries. Pray for our city! Many neighbors & friends suffered catastrophic damage. We are hurting; but not broken. Times like this remind us WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER! Together we we will rebuild.“ - Mayor Jamie Mayo pic.twitter.com/sByzavTiTg — City of Monroe, LA (@CityofMonroe) April 12, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, a tornado touched down in central Texas, about 50 miles east of Austin, knocking down trees and power lines on its path.

Tornado warnings have been also issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia and Arkansas.

With severe weather disabling power lines, thousands of homes were left without electricity on Easter Sunday. Some 36,000 homes and businesses have been affected by blackouts in Louisiana as of Sunday evening, while over 23,000 customers in Alabama and at least 20,000 more in Mississippi were left in the dark.

The situation has been exacerbated by the lockdown measures currently in place across the US to fight the coronavirus pandemic that has infected over 555,313 people across the country and killed over 22,000. Amid concerns that seeking shelter from approaching tornadoes would aid the spread of the disease, The American Meteorological Society (AMS) urged people to follow social distancing guidelines even when running for safety, stating in its adviser that “If a public tornado shelter is your best available refuge from severe weather, take steps to ensure you follow CDC [federal] guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention.”

