Do it for ‘big momma’ & ‘pop pop’: Surgeon general gets immediate backlash for giving Covid-19 advice to fellow minorities

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams encouraged fellow Americans to avoid alcohol and drugs because they are at higher risk of the coronavirus, but the language he used quickly triggered some journalists.

“It's alarming, but it's not surprising that people of color have a greater burden,” Adams explained on Friday at the White House coronavirus briefing, when asked why minority communities have been struck harder by Covid-19 than others.

Expanding on his point, Adams pointed out that minority communities face harder social situations and can have less access to healthcare and less opportunity for social distance because of larger households. He then made a plea for African-Americans, Hispanics, Native Americans and other minority groups to avoid alcohol, tobacco and other substances that could lower their immune systems.

“Do it for your abuela, do it for your grandaddy, do it for your big momma, do it for your pawpaw” he said. “We need you to understand, especially in communities of color, we need you to step up and help stop the spread so we can protect those most vulnerable.”

‘Do it for your big momma’: U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams urged people to practice safety measures to control the spread of the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/n9x6ftx3TA — Reuters (@Reuters) April 10, 2020

Even though Adams is African-American himself, his language immediately triggered online busybodies.

“So now we have —the black US Surgeon General targeting and stereotyping black people, Latinos and other people of color. It’s beyond offensive,” Karine-Jean-Pierre of the liberal group MoveOn tweeted in reaction to the comments.

So now we have —the black U.S. Surgeon General targeting and stereotyping black people, Latinos and other people of color. It’s beyond offensive. https://t.co/yS0aSdUclC — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) April 10, 2020

“Are sitcom writers from the 90s creating these speeches?” another user wrote in reaction.

The Surgeon General, making sure to check off all of the stereotypical ethnic names for our relatives:"Do it for your abuela, do it for your grandaddy, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your pop pop."Are sitcom writers from the 90s creating these speeches? — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) April 10, 2020

“Do it for your Abuela, do it for your Big Mama, do it for your Pop Pop” pic.twitter.com/1zZqhLjnbI — (^｡^) (@IamGru8) April 10, 2020

“Some will find this language offensive,” tweeted NPR journalist Yamiche Alcindor – turning it into a self-fulfilling prophecy just moments later, when she asked Adams why “many” did so.

US Surgeon General Jerome Adams says black, Latino & other people of color should "avoid alcohol, tobacco and drugs." "We need you to step up," he says.Some will find this language offensive after Adams stressed that behavior was not the issue for why more black ppl are dying. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) April 10, 2020

“That was not meant to be offensive,” Adams told her, adding it was simply the language he and others use in his diverse family. As for alcohol and drugs, all Americans should avoid them “at all times,” he said.

The backlash itself spawned backlash, with plenty of social media users defending Adams and criticizing Alcindor — the same reporter who claimed last month a White House official had used the term ‘kung-flu’ to describe the coronavirus — for even asking the question.

“This is the dumbest question I've ever heard,” one user wrote.

This is the dumbest question I've ever heard.@Yamiche says people are "offended" by the Surgeon General saying "big momma" and "pop pop" and asks him to address those he's "offended." pic.twitter.com/yLePXzw0zd — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 10, 2020

We all know the media are a useless bunch, but some days their collective uselessness just slams us right in the face. EXHIBIT A 👇🏻👇🏻🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ https://t.co/DRfdow5xQ1 — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) April 10, 2020

“Our media is so eager to create controversy,” reporter Jason Howerton added.

Our media is so eager to create controversy, one reporter just basically hinted that the black surgeon general was being racist when he said "big momma" and "pop pop." pic.twitter.com/s9wQHOFYq1 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) April 10, 2020

Another commentator answered Alcindor with a photo of a passive-aggressive note left by someone in the White House press corps at a desk of a conservative colleague last month.

President Donald Trump complimented Adams, saying he was doing a “fantastic job” and hoping he remains in the post. Dr Anthony Fauci of the CDC jumped to the surgeon general’s defense as well, saying that Adams expressed himself “beautifully.”

