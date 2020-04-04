‘There will be a lot of death’: Trump sends 1,000s of troops to help Covid-19-hit states through ‘toughest 2 weeks’

US President Donald Trump has warned that the next two weeks will be the toughest and there will be a lot more deaths, promising additional military deployments to help the states contain the Covid-19 outbreak.

Trump announced the deployments of “thousands” of soldiers and military personnel to help states across the country. At least 1,000 additional troops are being deployed to New York City alone.

Some of the states that have not been hit as hard yet are demanding much more supplies than needed, Trump added. To avoid shortages, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Health and Social Services have ordered the production of 180 million face masks, while some 29 million doses of antimalarial drugs will be placed in the National Strategic Reserve.

The number of Covid-19 cases across the United States exceeded 300,000 on Saturday, nearly a half of them in New York and New Jersey. Over 8,000 people succumbed to the virus and related complications as the outbreak has yet to reach its peak in the US.

Globally, the death toll from coronavirus passed a grim benchmark on Saturday, topping 60,000, with more than 1.1 million people infected worldwide, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

