‘We need the masks, we don't want other people getting them’: Trump denies US medical supplies ‘piracy’
4 Apr, 2020 21:42
Addressing the accusations of ‘modern piracy’ for diverting shipments of vital protective masks from its allies in Germany, France and Canada to the US, President Donald Trump claimed the situation was the exact ‘opposite.’
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
trump: "There's been no act of piracy. It was the opposite."What's the opposite of piracy?— Anassa Memmo (@AnassaMemmo) April 4, 2020
President Trump on 3M making N95 masks for the US government “We want them to help our country and I think it’s going to be ok … we need the masks, we don’t want other people getting it”#cdnpoli#covid19https://t.co/zYuIeiDy32pic.twitter.com/AgFokG80nX— Mackenzie Gray (@Gray_Mackenzie) April 4, 2020