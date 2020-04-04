Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 60,000 – Johns Hopkins University

The worldwide death toll from coronavirus has topped 60,000, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The virus passed the benchmark on Saturday, just two days after the fatalities reached 50,000. Nearly 1.4 million people worldwide have been infected by the illness, the university has reported.

The rise in fatalities comes as the United States and Europe struggle to contain the virus. The UK death toll rose to 4,313 on Saturday, up twenty percent from the day earlier, Reuters reported. In the US, there are more than 278,000 confirmed cases, with more than 7,000 deaths.

Around half the world's population have been instructed by their governments to stay indoors as part of a global effort to halt the spread of the illness.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW