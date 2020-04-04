 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 60,000 – Johns Hopkins University

4 Apr, 2020 13:46
Get short URL
Global Covid-19 death toll surpasses 60,000 – Johns Hopkins University
© Johns Hopkins University
The worldwide death toll from coronavirus has topped 60,000, according to a tally maintained by Johns Hopkins University.

The virus passed the benchmark on Saturday, just two days after the fatalities reached 50,000. Nearly 1.4 million people worldwide have been infected by the illness, the university has reported.

The rise in fatalities comes as the United States and Europe struggle to contain the virus. The UK death toll rose to 4,313 on Saturday, up twenty percent from the day earlier, Reuters reported. In the US, there are more than 278,000 confirmed cases, with more than 7,000 deaths.

Around half the world's population have been instructed by their governments to stay indoors as part of a global effort to halt the spread of the illness.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies