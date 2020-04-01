Six-week-old NEWBORN dies in Connecticut after catching Covid-19

A Connecticut baby is believed to be the youngest US coronavirus victim to date, at just six weeks old. Although children have a far lesser chance of dying from it than the elderly, that does not mean they are immune.

"Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was Covid-19 positive. This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to Covid-19,” said Governor Ned Lamont on Wednesday, confirming 429 new cases of the coronavirus in his state, as well as 16 deaths, including the newborn.

“This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it,” he added.

The newborn, who was from the Hartford area, arrived at the hospital unresponsive and tested positive for the virus post-mortem. It was not revealed if the child had any other conditions that would have made Covid-19 more deadly to its immune system.

Connecticut now has over 3,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus, along with over 80 deaths.

Though this is likely the youngest person to die of the coronavirus within the US, the governor could not confirm that, saying only he believed it was one of the youngest lives lost to the virus “anywhere.”

Though coronavirus has thus far proven to be a threat mainly for the elderly, the Connecticut newborn is not the first infant to die from the virus in the US. The governor of Illinois announced last month a nine-month-old infant was among the casualties in his state.

Teens are not spared either. A 13-year-old boy passed away from the coronavirus on Monday in England, which is believed to be the youngest death from the virus in the country thus far. A 17-year-old is among the dead in Los Angeles, California.

Though the number of coronavirus cases and deaths is constantly changing, data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that nearly 40 percent of those recently hospitalized for Covid-19 are under the age of 55, and 20 percent are between the ages of 20 and 44.

The CDC, however, still lists people who are 65 and over, as well as people already suffering from bad health conditions, as the most at risk of death from the coronavirus.

Deaths in the US from the virus currently stand at over 4,500. Total confirmed cases are over 200,000.

