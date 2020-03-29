‘We’re going to make it through,’ says anti-quarantine Cuomo as New York nears 60,000 Covid-19 cases

Covid-19 deaths in New York State rose by 237 overnight, bringing the Empire State’s total fatalities to 965. Though the state has now recorded 59,513 infections, Governor Andrew Cuomo has insisted that NY will “make it through.”

Cuomo announced the figures at a news conference on Sunday. As a result, he said that he has extended the state’s ‘PAUSE’ directive until April 15. The directive requires all non-essential employees to work from home. One day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a 14-day travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, after the number of combined cases in the tri-state area passed 65,000.

“This is New York, and we're going to make it through,” Cuomo told reporters. "We specialize in stamina, in strength and in stability."

Though Cuomo extended his stay at home order, the governor has balked at President Donald Trump’s earlier suggestion that he may fully quarantine the state. Trump ultimately shelved the plan, described by Cuomo as “preposterous” and a “declaration of war” on New York.

With Cuomo arguing against a quarantine order, the governor was still criticized by the media on Sunday for hesitating to shut small businesses until last week. Cuomo denied the accusation though, telling reporters that his state was “one of the first” to crack down.

