'You should not leave your home': Moscow mayor issues strict pandemic advisory, stopping short of total lockdown
‘We’re going to make it through,’ says anti-quarantine Cuomo as New York nears 60,000 Covid-19 cases

29 Mar, 2020 17:21
'We're going to make it through,' says anti-quarantine Cuomo as New York nears 60,000 Covid-19 cases
FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in front of stacks of medical protective supplies at a press conference in New York, March 24, 2020 © Reuters / Mike Segar
Covid-19 deaths in New York State rose by 237 overnight, bringing the Empire State’s total fatalities to 965. Though the state has now recorded 59,513 infections, Governor Andrew Cuomo has insisted that NY will “make it through.”

Cuomo announced the figures at a news conference on Sunday. As a result, he said that he has extended the state’s ‘PAUSE’ directive until April 15. The directive requires all non-essential employees to work from home. One day earlier, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a 14-day travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, after the number of combined cases in the tri-state area passed 65,000.

“This is New York, and we're going to make it through,” Cuomo told reporters. "We specialize in stamina, in strength and in stability."

Also on rt.com 'Not necessary': Trump says he will not impose quarantine on New York, New Jersey & Connecticut

Though Cuomo extended his stay at home order, the governor has balked at President Donald Trump’s earlier suggestion that he may fully quarantine the state. Trump ultimately shelved the plan, described by Cuomo as “preposterous” and a “declaration of war” on New York.

With Cuomo arguing against a quarantine order, the governor was still criticized by the media on Sunday for hesitating to shut small businesses until last week. Cuomo denied the accusation though, telling reporters that his state was “one of the first” to crack down.

