Democrats block SECOND attempt to pass coronavirus stimulus in US Senate

23 Mar, 2020 18:12
The Peace Monument in front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC, where the US Senate struggles to agree on coronavirus aid package, March 23, 2020. ©  REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Senate Democrats have blocked for the second time the procedural vote on the stimulus bill, intended to help the US workers and companies shut down over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The motion to invoke cloture – limiting the debate – failed to get the necessary three-fifths of the senators present to agree, with 49 votes for and 46 against on Monday afternoon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced the “absolutely mindless obstruction” by the Democrats, accusing them of “fiddling around with Senate procedure” while the economy floundered and businesses shut down due to pandemic lockdowns across the US.

"The American people have had enough of this nonsense," McConnell thundered on the Senate floor.

The vote on the $1.8 trillion bill broke mostly along party lines, with Senator Doug Jones (D-Alabama) the sole yea vote on the Democratic side of the aisle. It was the second time the Senate failed to move the gargantuan aid package forward; a vote on Sunday failed similarly, with 47 votes on either side.

The so-called Phase III stimulus is supposed to provide cash payments to Americans dealing with surprise unemployment as well as loans to companies struggling to make payroll.

Senate Democrats complained the package represented a “slush fund” for big business, accusing Republicans of using the urgency of the crisis to bail out their wealthy donors.

