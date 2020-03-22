 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor - spokesman
US Senator Rand Paul has tested POSITIVE for coronavirus

22 Mar, 2020 17:49
US Senator Rand Paul has tested POSITIVE for coronavirus
Senator Rand Paul is in quarentine. © REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/ file photo
Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine, the Kentucky Republican has revealed on his official Twitter account.

The politician is said to be “feeling fine” and has not displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 illness. His Twitter statement said that he was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events”.

It added that Paul was not aware that he had any direct contact with anyone carrying the virus and he expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends.

Paul’s office had been operating remotely for approximately ten days and his staff have had almost no in-person contact with the politician in that time.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

