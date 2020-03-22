US Senator Rand Paul has tested POSITIVE for coronavirus

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine, the Kentucky Republican has revealed on his official Twitter account.

The politician is said to be “feeling fine” and has not displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 illness. His Twitter statement said that he was tested “out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events”.

It added that Paul was not aware that he had any direct contact with anyone carrying the virus and he expects to be back in the Senate after his quarantine period ends.

Paul’s office had been operating remotely for approximately ten days and his staff have had almost no in-person contact with the politician in that time.

Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for COVID-19. He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2020

DETAILS TO FOLLOW