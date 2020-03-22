Coronavirus surges in New York as 4,800 new cases recorded, death toll hits 114
State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the spike on Sunday as the Mayor of New York city Bill de Blasio described the outbreak as the biggest domestic crisis since the Great Depression.
"If we don’t get more ventilators in the next 10 days people will die who don’t have to die," de Blasio said, according to the Reuters news agency.
Earlier Sunday, Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that ventilators, face masks and other personal protective equipment will be directed to New York and other states that need it most first.
