 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Coronavirus surges in New York as 4,800 new cases recorded, death toll hits 114

22 Mar, 2020 15:59
Get short URL
Coronavirus surges in New York as 4,800 new cases recorded, death toll hits 114
People walk around Times Square as the Covid-19 outbreak continues in New York. © REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The number of people infected with the Covid-19 illness in New York has dramatically surged with 4,800 new cases recorded on Sunday. A total of 15,168 people in the state are carrying the disease and 114 have died.

State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the spike on Sunday as the Mayor of New York city Bill de Blasio described the outbreak as the biggest domestic crisis since the Great Depression.

"If we don’t get more ventilators in the next 10 days people will die who don’t have to die," de Blasio said, according to the Reuters news agency.

Earlier Sunday, Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said that ventilators, face masks and other personal protective equipment will be directed to New York and other states that need it most first.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies