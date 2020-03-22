Iconic opera star Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

Opera superstar Placido Domingo has said he's contracted the dreaded Covid-19 virus, taking a moment to urge his fans to follow basic health guidelines, as the death toll from the pandemic keeps growing.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus,” the singer said on Facebook on Sunday.

Domingo and his family will remain in self isolation “as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

The star got tested for the virus after he “experienced fever and cough symptoms” and the results came back positive.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW