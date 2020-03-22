 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iconic opera star Placido Domingo tests positive for coronavirus

22 Mar, 2020 16:28
Opera superstar Placido Domingo has said he's contracted the dreaded Covid-19 virus, taking a moment to urge his fans to follow basic health guidelines, as the death toll from the pandemic keeps growing.

“I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive for COVID19, the Corona virus,” the singer said on Facebook on Sunday.

Domingo and his family will remain in self isolation “as long as it is deemed medically necessary.”

The star got tested for the virus after he “experienced fever and cough symptoms” and the results came back positive.

