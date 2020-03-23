‘You have it now!’ Woman shares CCTV footage of drunk man sticking his finger IN HER MOUTH amid Covid-19 panic (VIDEO)

One woman’s trip to a grocery store in California took an unexpectedly creepy turn when a drunk man approached her from behind and allegedly stuck his finger inside her mouth, warning her he had passed on the Covid-19 virus.

The disturbing incident, which took place at a store in Oakland, California, began when the intoxicated man tried to touch Sheweet Yohannes’ hair in an attempt to get her attention. When that failed, he stepped up his efforts to a disgusting degree.

According to a March 20 post on Yohannes’ Facebook page, she warned him to stay “six feet” away from her because of the potential for the Covid-19 virus to spread. While he initially backed off, he then returned when Yohannes was in line to pay, approached her from behind and, according to the post, rubbed his hands all over her face and put a finger inside her mouth.

“I screamed at the top of my lungs for the whole shop to hear,” Yohannes wrote, adding that two females accompanying the man who “seemed decent” and were wearing gloves shook their heads, unamused by what he had done. Yohannes said the man, identified by his friends as “Josh,” told her “You have it now, f**k the virus.”

In a separate post on LinkedIn, the woman wrote that she filed a police report and was told she would be contacted in a couple of weeks – but she was able to obtain footage of the incident from the store’s CCTV cameras the next day “just two hours before the system auto-deleted it.”

Yohannes said she was “assuming he’s just a terrible person who was drunk and thought he was funny” but that she’s now having to “sit and wait anxiously to see if I have symptoms.”

She ended with a plea to women in the area to “stay away” if they see the man in question.

California is one of the states hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak. The state has recorded more than 1,468 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and 32 deaths.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump declared the outbreak in the state a major disaster as the National Guard was deployed in California, New York and Washington as part of efforts to contain the spread.

