23 Mar, 2020 00:46
FEMA vows to ‘ATTACK health & safety’ of Americans in chilling slip as Trump activates National Guard to battle Covid-19 (VIDEO)
US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House ©  Reuters / Yuri Gripas
In an ill-timed blooper, immediately mocked as a Freudian slip, the head of FEMA standing alongside US President Donald Trump at a coronavirus task force briefing, has promised a crackdown on Americans’ health and safety.

“The Federal Government continues to take aggressive action and proactive steps to address the Covid-19 threat...

...as we attack the health and safety, or protect the health and safety of the American people...

“It remains our top priority,” stated the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Peter Gaynor.

The FEMA chief’s blunder did not go unnoticed, as dozens of alarmed Americans rushed to Twitter to wonder if they heard it right and mock it as an apparent ‘Freudian slip’.

At the daily briefing, President Trump said he had approved New York and Washington's requests to declare a major disaster amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and was about to approve California’s request too.

Today I'm announcing action to help New York, California, and Washington ensure that the national guard can effectively respond to this crisis.

“Through FEMA [federal emergency management] the federal government will be funding 100 percent of the cost of deploying national guard units to carry out approved missions to stop the virus, while governors remain in command,” Trump added.

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across the United States topped 35,000 with over 400 deaths by Sunday night. The death toll is rising daily, with multiple states responding with full-on shutdowns and orders for citizens to quarantine themselves in their homes.

