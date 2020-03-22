 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor - spokesman
Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor - spokesman

22 Mar, 2020 17:45
Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor - spokesman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been placed under house quarantine, after it was revealed that she'd had contact with a medic that has since tested positive for coronavirus.

The news, which immediately made headlines, was confirmed by the government spokesman Steffen Seibert.

The chancellor was informed just after her Sunday meeting with the press.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

