Merkel in quarantine after meeting virus-infected doctor - spokesman

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been placed under house quarantine, after it was revealed that she'd had contact with a medic that has since tested positive for coronavirus.

The news, which immediately made headlines, was confirmed by the government spokesman Steffen Seibert. The chancellor was informed just after her Sunday meeting with the press. Also on rt.com Germany bans gatherings of more than 2 people in desperate attempt to stop Covid-19 DETAILS TO FOLLOW