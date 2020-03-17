Trump Derangement Syndrome meets Covid-19 panic: Hollywood actress spreads conspiracy theory about Israel & coronavirus

Rosanna Arquette inspired some colorful reactions when she floated the theory that Israel has long known about the coronavirus and claimed the country and Jared Kushner are putting “lives at risk for profit.”

“I’m still confused,” the ‘Buffalo 66’ actress tweeted to her more than 100,000 Twitter followers on Tuesday, “so Israel has been working on a coronavirus vaccine for a year already? (so they knew).”

Arquette went on to say US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is the main investor in the vaccine.

“Vaccines take a long time to know if they are safe and KUSHNER OSCAR is the major investor in the new vaccine that is supposedly coming here. Lives at risk for profit.”

Israel’s Science Ministry announced weeks ago that a state-funded institute may be months away from having a vaccine for the coronavirus, and Trump revealed a vaccine is in the early development stages in the US during a press conference on Monday. Where Arquette is getting her information is unclear, to say the least.

The actress’ tweet didn’t get much support, which may explain why the ‘Pulp Fiction’ star ended up deleting it.

“Great, we're now at the ‘Hollywood celebrities are blaming the Jews’ phase of Coronavirus,” National Review’s Jeff Blehar tweeted.

Incidentally, because Arquette is too emptyheaded to realize this, there are TONS of coronaviruses out there. They're not a new thing. This particular strain, COVID-19, is new. — Esoteric Jeff (@EsotericCD) March 17, 2020

"F**k you. Can’t say it any clearer,” Israeli journalist Ami Kaufman responded to Arquette.

“No sources, incorrect opinions, and a malevolent conclusion to fit your narrative,” added Medium writer Claire Voltaire.

More conspiracy theories from Branch Bernardians aimed at the Jewish state. No sources, incorrect opinions, and a malevolent conclusion to fit your narrative.Enough is enough! https://t.co/l38xyyUCqC — Claire Voltaire (@Claire_Voltaire) March 17, 2020

Arquette, who has said Trump incites “racist violence,” has run into trouble on Twitter before. The Hollywood activist claimed in August 2019 that the FBI advised her to lock her account based on responses to a tweet she sent out apologizing for being white.

“Sorry I was born white and privileged. It disgusts me. And I feel so much shame,” the actress had originally tweeted. She doubled down later, saying she is “ashamed” of her skin color.

