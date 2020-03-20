I am Cartacus! French shopper wields TROLLEY as panic buying violence escalates (VIDEO)
By now, people all over the world have grown accustomed to scenes of balcony singalongs, rounds of applause for frontline medical staff, but also unsettling images of empty supermarket shelves and fights over packs of toilet paper. In footage shared online Friday, the brawling began long before anxious shoppers could even make it to the aisles.
only in France#shopping#supermarket#panicking#COVID19#France#coronaviruspic.twitter.com/Kg56zOaPV3— IQ (@IQinDXB) March 20, 2020
In the video, a particularly cantankerous customer has had enough of all the pushing and shoving and arms himself with a shopping trolley with which he callously bats away his rival shoppers in a sinister version of supermarket sweep.
France is among the worst hit European nations so far in the coronavirus crisis, with a total of 10,891 cases confirmed and 371 deaths.
