I am Cartacus! French shopper wields TROLLEY as panic buying violence escalates (VIDEO)

The coronavirus crisis has created some truly heartwarming moments of solidarity and compassion. Alas, it has also drawn out the darker side of humanity, as evidenced by footage of a brawl outside a French supermarket.

By now, people all over the world have grown accustomed to scenes of balcony singalongs, rounds of applause for frontline medical staff, but also unsettling images of empty supermarket shelves and fights over packs of toilet paper. In footage shared online Friday, the brawling began long before anxious shoppers could even make it to the aisles.

In the video, a particularly cantankerous customer has had enough of all the pushing and shoving and arms himself with a shopping trolley with which he callously bats away his rival shoppers in a sinister version of supermarket sweep.

France is among the worst hit European nations so far in the coronavirus crisis, with a total of 10,891 cases confirmed and 371 deaths.

