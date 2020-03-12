‘I’m not concerned’: Trump brushes off fears he got CORONAVIRUS after Bolsonaro’s comms sec he met in Mar-a-Lago tests POSITIVE

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
12 Mar, 2020 17:18
© Instagram / Fabiowajngarten
US President Donald Trump is “not concerned” he might have contracted coronavirus from the communications secretary of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

The president brushed off concerns after Bolsonaro aide Fabio Wajngarten tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a week after he was photographed with Trump at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort. 

“Let’s put it this way, I’m not concerned,” he told reporters on Thursday when he was asked about his contact with the infected Brazilian.

The pair ate dinner at Mar-a-Lago on Saturday, but Trump stressed that “we did very nothing unusual.”

The Bolsonaro aide was seen posing in a photograph with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as Brazilian businessman Alvaro Granero, all brandishing “Make Brazil Great Again” hats.

Wajngarten was tested in Sao Paulo on Wednesday and received his positive result on Thursday after displaying flu symptoms. The other members of the Brazilian delegation that visited Trump in Florida are also under observation and have been told to report to the hospital immediately if they feel ill. 

