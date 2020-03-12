‘I had to move quickly’: Trump explains travel ban without consulting EU, says Britain excluded for GOOD JOB on coronavirus

US President Donald Trump says he imposed the sweeping travel ban on EU countries without consulting them because he “had to move fast,” adding that he exempted the UK because it was doing a “good job.”

The president explained he did not have time to consult with EU countries before imposing the 30-day travel ban announced on Wednesday night after the body condemned the unexpected decision on Thursday.

Trump excluded the UK from the broad restrictions because London was doing a “good job” combating the coronavirus epidemic, he told reporters.

The UK has counted 590 cases of the virus so far, with 10 deaths - hardly numbers to boast about, but less dire than the situation in Italy or Germany.

After the sudden travel ban announcement roiled markets on Thursday, Trump clarified that he might shorten or lengthen the 30-day timeframe of the ban, set to take effect on Friday.

He expressed hope that travel between the US and Europe, as well as the US and China, could be restored “very quickly.” The president also opined on the Tokyo Olympics, suggesting they be postponed for a year because he couldn’t imagine holding them without spectators.

European officials condemned the US decision to impose a ban “unilaterally and without consultation.” European Council and European Commission Presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen insisted the EU was “taking strong action to limit the spread of the virus.”

