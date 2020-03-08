 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Coronavirus death toll jumps from 154 to 257 in Italy's Lombardy in one day
Kamala Harris endorses Biden, who she previously bashed for ‘segregationist’ busing views

8 Mar, 2020 15:58
Joe Biden talks with Kamala Harris at Democratic presidential debate in Houston, Texas. ©  REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Kamala Harris is the latest former presidential candidate to endorse Joe Biden despite major clashes on the campaign trail, with some calling the move hypocritical and others seeing it as a preemptive bid for the future VP slot.

Harris now claims there is “no one better prepared than Joe [Biden] to steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office.”

Harris previously clashed with Biden on the campaign trail over the former vice president’s stance on issues like school busing, while Biden criticized Harris’ background as a prosecutor in California. 

"There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day. And that little girl was me,” Harris said in an emotionally charged moment at a debate last June, which dominated the headlines for weeks. 

Biden called the attack a “mischaracterization” of his politics and bashed her in return.

“I was a public defender. I was not a prosecutor,” Biden said.

“Remember when the gullible, brain-dead media believed that she was sincerely outraged about Joe Biden's comments on busing from the 70s,” journalist Michael Tracey tweeted in reaction to Harris’ endorsement.

This change of heart has caused many to wonder whether the senator from California is eyeing a vice-presidential role. 

“I predicted when Kamala Harris suspended her campaign that she would run silent for a few months, get a charisma makeover from Democrat pros, and be reborn as a VP pick. Watch for that upgrade. I think we already see it here,” ‘Dilbert’ creator and author Scott Adams tweeted in reaction to a video of Harris announcing her endorsement.

Harris will reportedly be campaigning with Biden in Detroit on Monday on the eve of the Michigan primary.

In a public statement explaining her endorsement, Harris lamented the current lack of women running for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination, forgetting about Tulsi Gabbard.

"Like many women, I watched with sadness as women exited the race one by one,” Harris said, adding that "we find ourselves without any woman on a path to be the Democratic nominee for president."

Biden is currently leading the Democratic nomination race, having almost 100 more delegates than Bernie Sanders. Former opponents Pete Buttigieg, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Mike Bloomberg, and John Delaney have all endorsed Biden.

