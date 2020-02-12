 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
'I’m not the one to accept donations in a race I can't win': Yang quits presidential bid as polls close in New Hampshire
12 Feb, 2020 01:19
FILE PHOTO: Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang © REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Entrepreneur Andrew Yang has bowed out of the Democratic presidential race after early results suggested he failed to win delegates in the New Hampshire primary.

As early results started pouring in from the New Hampshire primaries on Tuesday night, the Democratic field has lost yet another hopeful as sources close to the Yang campaign have confirmed that the entrepreneur-turned-politician would be ending his presidential bid.

Commenting on his decision to pull the plug on his campaign, Yang said that he does not want to continue taking money from his supporters knowing that he will not pull it through.

"You know I am the math guy and it is clear tonight from the numbers that we are not going to win this race. I’m not someone who wants to accept donations and support in a race that we will not win, and so tonight I’m announcing I’m suspending my campaign for president.”

“I am so proud of this campaign.  Thank you to everyone who got us here,” he tweeted.

Fellow Democratic presidential contender, Amy Klobuchar, who surged in the polls ahead of the New Hampshire primary, was one of the first to lament Yang’s move, saying that she would “miss him” on the campaign trail.

“By thinking outside of the box, you will have a lasting mark in bringing new voters to the ballot box in 2020.”

It has been projected that Yang would gain less than 5 percent of the vote in the Tuesday’s contest – far less than a minimum of 15 percent required to receive any delegates.

