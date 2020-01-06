 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Innocent mistake’? CNBC replaces Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard with generic Asian man, white senator

6 Jan, 2020 22:19
Get short URL
‘Innocent mistake’? CNBC replaces Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard with generic Asian man, white senator
© Reuters / Brendan McDermid / Gretchen Ertl
CNBC has poured gasoline on the theory MSM is deliberately marginalizing certain 2020 Democratic candidates, swapping photos of businessman Andrew Yang and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard with bizarre substitutes.

The candidates got an unwitting makeover during the network’s “Squawk Box” program on Monday, as the show was covering fourth-quarter fundraising totals. Yang’s face was replaced with a similarly-named Asian businessman, founding partner of Redpoint Ventures Geoff Yang. Gabbard was replaced, even more confusingly, by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand – once a primary candidate herself, until she dropped out of the race in August.

One could chalk both up to chance mistakes – Geoff and Andrew Yang have the same last name, so perhaps their headshots are sequential in the network’s files? Gabbard and Gillibrand were sequential in the alphabetical list of candidates, perhaps they forgot to remove the blonde, decidedly un-Gabbard-like congresswoman when she called it quits six months ago? But the fact that both candidates, each with a decidedly anti-establishment bent, have been noticeably shafted by mainstream media in the past led their supporters to cry foul.

Also on rt.com Hard truth to spit out: Yang tells Dems to stop obsessing over impeachment & deal with issues that helped Trump get elected

Hardly anyone believed the “innocent mistake” hypothesis. “This has to be intentional malice,” one user observed.

They’re so used to not covering them. Maybe none of their staff knew what they look like,” deadpanned one user.

Some called the switcharoo racist. “Imagine if it had been [Cory] Booker’s face with another black man. The left would be enraged.”

Others took matters into their own hands.

Between the #YangMediaBlackout – the outsider candidate has been repeatedly left off graphics, poll results, and other visual aids even when polling significantly higher than others shown – and the Groundhog Day-like attacks on Gabbard for meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017, it’s easy to see how both candidates’ supporters might accuse mainstream media of wearing its bias on its sleeve.

The network eventually apologized for the mistake and quickly fixed the graphic, but not before several people had suggested the Yang campaign take legal action against them.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies