‘Innocent mistake’? CNBC replaces Andrew Yang and Tulsi Gabbard with generic Asian man, white senator

CNBC has poured gasoline on the theory MSM is deliberately marginalizing certain 2020 Democratic candidates, swapping photos of businessman Andrew Yang and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard with bizarre substitutes.

The candidates got an unwitting makeover during the network’s “Squawk Box” program on Monday, as the show was covering fourth-quarter fundraising totals. Yang’s face was replaced with a similarly-named Asian businessman, founding partner of Redpoint Ventures Geoff Yang. Gabbard was replaced, even more confusingly, by New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand – once a primary candidate herself, until she dropped out of the race in August.

This actually just happened. This is not fake. Click the link to confirm for yourself. CNBC screwed up the photos for both @AndrewYang and @TulsiGabbard in their reporting of Q4 fundraising totals.Source: https://t.co/a5zUItpS0H#YangMediaBlackout#YangGang#TulsiGabbardpic.twitter.com/b91mvSmvCH — Scott Santens🧢 (@scottsantens) January 6, 2020

One could chalk both up to chance mistakes – Geoff and Andrew Yang have the same last name, so perhaps their headshots are sequential in the network’s files? Gabbard and Gillibrand were sequential in the alphabetical list of candidates, perhaps they forgot to remove the blonde, decidedly un-Gabbard-like congresswoman when she called it quits six months ago? But the fact that both candidates, each with a decidedly anti-establishment bent, have been noticeably shafted by mainstream media in the past led their supporters to cry foul.

Hardly anyone believed the “innocent mistake” hypothesis. “This has to be intentional malice,” one user observed.

If this happened one time. I could believe accident. If it happened to other people, that would make it believable. But it's only ever Tulsi or Yang, and it's constantly.Burn down the establishment media, rebuild, hopefully it's better. But what we have now is warmongering trash — Zack of All Trades (@TheIceMonkey72) January 6, 2020

There's no way this is just a mistake. This has to be intentional trolling by @CNBCGiven how the @SquawkCNBC team is always being ridiculously negative towards @tesla & @elonmusk I knew they were a bunch of biased buffoons.But this is taking it to a new level of clownishness. — HAYLEY 🖖🧢 (@Hayleyyatou) January 6, 2020

“They’re so used to not covering them. Maybe none of their staff knew what they look like,” deadpanned one user.

Some called the switcharoo racist. “Imagine if it had been [Cory] Booker’s face with another black man. The left would be enraged.”

They’re white washing a woman of color. I mean that’s me being dramatic but it’s exactly what leftists would say if it was done to any other WOC besides Tulsi. — paige sully (@PaigeSully88) January 6, 2020

I'm having to pull my jaw up off the floor. They thought they could just substitute another Asian guy from iStockphoto and they thought no one would notice? Don't worry. Some poor intern will get blamed. — Heidi O'Brien (@HeidiOBrien8) January 6, 2020

Others took matters into their own hands.

Between the #YangMediaBlackout – the outsider candidate has been repeatedly left off graphics, poll results, and other visual aids even when polling significantly higher than others shown – and the Groundhog Day-like attacks on Gabbard for meeting with Syrian President Bashar Assad in 2017, it’s easy to see how both candidates’ supporters might accuse mainstream media of wearing its bias on its sleeve.

The network eventually apologized for the mistake and quickly fixed the graphic, but not before several people had suggested the Yang campaign take legal action against them.

This is why an attorney needs to step up and confront the CNBC CNN MSNBC, and have this kind of behavior stopped and corrected, who in the hell put that photo for AY, and they have to be held accountable. — Arthur Howell Retired Civil Servant 🧢🌎🇺🇸💯🙏 (@ArthurHowell16) January 6, 2020

They can get away with this I think. Each "mistake" is so minor that they can be defended individually. — Oli Trussell 🧢 (@olit123) January 6, 2020

