Hard truth spit out: Yang tells Dems to stop obsessing over impeachment & deal with issues that helped Trump get elected

Breaking away from his Democratic peers, Andrew Yang has called on the party to get over impeachment and stop pretending like President Donald Trump or Russia, and not their own policy failures, caused their 2016 election loss.

In his opening remarks at the last Democratic presidential debate of the year on Thursday, Yang attempted to give his colleagues, still gloating over Trump’s impeachment in the House, a rare reality check, urging them to stop putting all their eggs in one basket that nobody cares about in the first place.



“We have to stop being obsessed over impeachment, which unfortunately strikes many Americans like a ballgame where they already know the score, and start digging in and solving the problems that got Trump elected in the first place.”



The widespread view among many liberals that the “racist” Trump or evil Russian trolls snatched victory from under the Dems’ noses in 2016 can be blamed, in part, on the media, which has tirelessly peddled such narratives, Yang argued.

“If you’d turn on a cable network news today, you’d think he’s our president because of some combination of Russia, racism, Facebook, Hillary Clinton and emails all mixed together.”



This notion cannot be further from the truth and “Americans around the country know different,” the entrepreneur argued, adding that Trump’s stunning victory was a result of the Democratic administration’s systematic neglect of blue-collar workers.



“We blasted away 4 million manufacturing jobs that were primarily based in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Missouri. I just left Iowa. We blasted 40,000 manufacturing jobs there,” Yang added. Effectively echoing Trump on the matter, the 2020 hopeful said that the harder Democrats push for the US leader’s removal from power (which is extremely unlikely given that it is up to the Republican-controlled Senate to carry out his trial), the fewer chances they have to score big next year.



Instead of keeping themselves busy with the impeachment saga, Democrats should pay more attention to the real issues that bother constituents, Yang said.

“The more we act like Trump is the cause of all our problems, the more Americans lose trust that we can actually see what’s going on in our communities and solve those problems.”

