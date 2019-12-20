 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
#Resistance has ‘come to Christ’ moment after influential evangelical magazine pens scathing article supporting impeachment

20 Dec, 2019 03:36
FILE PHOTO: An incense-bearer passes by President Donald Trump and the first lady at a Christmas Eve church service at the National Cathedral in Washington. ©  Reuters / Jonathan Ernst
Critics of US President Donald Trump have found an unlikely ally in Christianity Today – a popular evangelical magazine – after its top editor wrote a blistering column calling for the commander-in-chief’s removal from office.

Taking aim at the president for “profoundly immoral” conduct, the magazine’s editor-in-chief Mark Galli insisted impeachment was the right move, getting behind a Democrat-led effort still unfolding in Washington.

“This president has dumbed down the idea of morality in his administration,” Galli wrote. “He has hired and fired a number of people who are now convicted criminals [and] admitted to immoral actions in business and his relationship with women.”

We believe the impeachment hearings have made it absolutely clear ... that President Trump has abused his authority for personal gain and betrayed his constitutional oath.

Though the president and his Republican allies argue the charges are baseless, with Christianity Today often described as America’s “flagship” evangelical publication, the pro-impeachment editorial caught some by surprise – especially given the strong support for President Trump among the demographic (he received 81 percent of the evangelical vote in 2016).

Members of the intensely anti-Trump #Resistance wasted no time in embracing their unlikely new bedfellow, commending the magazine for finally preaching the “correct” message.

A few irreligious resistors, typically loathe to align themselves with a conservative fundamentalist magazine, also weighed in with praise for the unexpected opinion piece.

The article soon caught the attention of the pro-Trump camp as well, whose devotees voiced outrage over Galli’s newfound opposition to the president, some arguing the importance of the piece was being overstated by the resistance crowd.

“Nice try ‘Christianity Today,’”wrote one irritated Trump booster, adding “[A] couple of cucks trying to be popular with cocktail circuit liberals. You don’t speak for anyone but yourself. Trump is doing a great job, you should do the same in your own pious lives.”

The controversial editorial comes a mere two weeks before Galli is set to leave his position as chief editor. While his departure was announced in an October, Galli did not explain his reasons for stepping down.

Founded in 1956 by prominent evangelist Billy Graham, Christianity Today’s editorial board has largely shied away from strong stances on President Trump since he took office, though Graham’s son, Franklin, remains a staunch supporter of the POTUS, arguing he “defends” the Christian faith.

