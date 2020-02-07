 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Dems’ Debacle – are the Democrats actually trying to lose to Trump on purpose?

7 Feb, 2020 16:27
If the Democrats are trying to lose to Donald Trump in the upcoming election – and there is strong evidence to suggest just that – they are going the right way about it.

From a vote-counting disaster in Iowa to petty politics from Nancy Pelosi during the State of the Union, and then the attempt to impeach the president predictably collapsing; in just a matter of days the Democrats have made Trump look like an adult, presidential and even… innocent.

That’s no small achievement, so ICYMI asks: are they trying to do it on purpose?

