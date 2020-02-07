ICYMI: Dems’ Debacle – are the Democrats actually trying to lose to Trump on purpose?

If the Democrats are trying to lose to Donald Trump in the upcoming election – and there is strong evidence to suggest just that – they are going the right way about it.

From a vote-counting disaster in Iowa to petty politics from Nancy Pelosi during the State of the Union, and then the attempt to impeach the president predictably collapsing; in just a matter of days the Democrats have made Trump look like an adult, presidential and even… innocent.

That’s no small achievement, so ICYMI asks: are they trying to do it on purpose?

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.