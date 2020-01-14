ICYMI: Meghan living the dream, marry a prince, quit the job, but keep the cash!

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
14 Jan, 2020 16:53
Meghan Markle has shown every little girl how to live the dream: Find your prince, marry him, quit the job after a few years, keep the cash, and sign for Disney.

Prince Harry and Meghan are giving the traditional fairytale a modern twist. The palaces, the parades, and the press got a little too much for them so they’re moving to Canada to live the quiet life, and will only cash in on the royal connections a tiny bit.

ICYMI’s Polly Boiko has been inspired.

