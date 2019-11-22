ICYMI: That’s helpful! US says Israel’s West Bank settlements aren’t illegal or legal… per se (VIDEO)

In a move guaranteed to introduce even more uncertainty into the Middle East, the US declared that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are not necessarily illegal under international law.

The move was greeted with high praise in Israel, while the Palestinians and pretty much everyone else condemned the decision, saying it could undermine the peace process, and lead to a spike in settlements being built.

But ICYMI says, let’s be honest, there is no peace process, and the settlements are being built anyway!

