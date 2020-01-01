ICYMI: Rite On’s 2020 predictions – Macron joins Yellow Vests, Greta hires bear, Trump wins (VIDEO)

2020 is here, bringing with it a whole new set of events ready to unfold in the 12 months ahead, so ICYMI has attempted to predict the unpredictable

Will Donald Trump keep on winning, will Emmanuel Macron join the Yellow Vests, and will Greta Iceberg hire an armored bear and invade the UN? And will it turn out that Jeffrey Epstein did kill himself after all?

Here’s ICYMI’s Rite On with his predictions for the year ahead.

For more, follow #ICYMI on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.