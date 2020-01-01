 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: Rite On’s 2020 predictions – Macron joins Yellow Vests, Greta hires bear, Trump wins (VIDEO)

1 Jan, 2020 16:19
2020 is here, bringing with it a whole new set of events ready to unfold in the 12 months ahead, so ICYMI has attempted to predict the unpredictable

Will Donald Trump keep on winning, will Emmanuel Macron join the Yellow Vests, and will Greta Iceberg hire an armored bear and invade the UN? And will it turn out that Jeffrey Epstein did kill himself after all?

Here’s ICYMI’s Rite On with his predictions for the year ahead.

