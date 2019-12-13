 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICYMI: The Afghanistan papers: All is not well in America’s longest ever war (VIDEO)

13 Dec, 2019 16:04
The Washington Post published a trove of government documents which proved what most of us suspected already – the war in Afghanistan isn’t going very well.

Among the gems to be revealed in the papers is a three-star general admitting that the US military in Afghanistan doesn’t really know what it’s doing, and another marine adviser who said colorful charts were all that was needed to hide ineptitude on a grand scale.

ICYMI delves into the Afghanistan papers.

