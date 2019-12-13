ICYMI: The Afghanistan papers: All is not well in America’s longest ever war (VIDEO)

The Washington Post published a trove of government documents which proved what most of us suspected already – the war in Afghanistan isn’t going very well.

Among the gems to be revealed in the papers is a three-star general admitting that the US military in Afghanistan doesn’t really know what it’s doing, and another marine adviser who said colorful charts were all that was needed to hide ineptitude on a grand scale.

ICYMI delves into the Afghanistan papers.

