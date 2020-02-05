Trump delivers annual State of the Union address

US President Donald Trump is giving the annual State of the Union address to Congress in Washington DC amid his ongoing impeachment trial and the relaunch of his 2020 presidential campaign.

The State of the Union is traditionally used as a platform to announce legislative actions and to outline the administration’s priorities for the coming year.

The speech comes just hours after the Iowa Democratic Party released partial results from the first contest in the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination process, almost an entire day after the chaotic caucuses ended.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW