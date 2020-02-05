 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Trump delivers annual State of the Union address

5 Feb, 2020 01:53
US President Donald Trump is giving the annual State of the Union address to Congress in Washington DC amid his ongoing impeachment trial and the relaunch of his 2020 presidential campaign.

The State of the Union is traditionally used as a platform to announce legislative actions and to outline the administration’s priorities for the coming year.

The speech comes just hours after the Iowa Democratic Party released partial results from the first contest in the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination process, almost an entire day after the chaotic caucuses ended.

