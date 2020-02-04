‘Are you even human?’ Former CNN host says world is better off without ‘evil’ & ‘racist’ Rush Limbaugh

A tweet from former CNN host Reza Aslan meant to capitalize on Rush Limbaugh’s recent cancer diagnosis is not going over too well with fellow media figures.

It was only a matter of time before someone celebrated Rush Limbaugh’s lung cancer diagnosis. While the longtime conservative talk radio host received a flood of support and well wishes after revealing his health status this week, he’s not exactly the most popular guy on the left.

“Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it?” tweeted former CNN host Reza Aslan in response to Limbaugh’s diagnosis.

One only needs to glance at Aslan’s Twitter account or recall that he somehow managed to be dropped by CNN for anti-Trump tweets calling the US president a “piece of s**t” to know the question is rhetorical.

And if Aslan’s question weren’t enough, he later doubled down multiple times in response to Twitter users by calling Limbaugh “despicable” and “racist.”

We are better than him. A monkey eating its own shit is better than him. The fact that a despicable racist evil human being is sick changes nothing about his nature as a despicable, racist and evil human being. https://t.co/1bILPHAMWb — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 4, 2020

Not sure where you see giddiness. But for the record I completely reject the idea that one shouldn’t speak ill of bad people when those bad people are ill. And Rush Limbaugh is a bad person. https://t.co/SpvfRuvIuh — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 4, 2020

Aslan’s take on Limbaugh’s death has not exactly gotten the best response.

Ricochet editor in chief Jon Gabriel questioned whether Aslan is even human.

But first, ask yourself: am I human? — jon gabriel (@exjon) February 4, 2020

“This horrible, hateful, miserable man @rezaaslan is currently employed by a network in Hollywood as an executive producer on a sitcom for your consumption. Leftists reward each other for wishing death on those who disagree,” outspoken conservative and ‘Justified’ actor Nick Searcy tweeted.

This horrible, hateful, miserable man @rezaaslan is currently employed by a network in Hollywood as an executive producer on a sitcom for your consumption. Leftists reward each other for wishing death on those who disagree. https://t.co/8nkTBu4hBa — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 4, 2020

Aslan currently produces and hosts ‘Rough Draft with Reza Aslan,’ a show on the streaming service Topic. He previously hosted ‘Believer’ for CNN and helped produce the comedy ‘The Secret Life of Muslims.’

Blaze TV host Lauren Chen called Aslan’s original Limbaugh tweet his “grossest take yet,” and recalled another controversial moment where Aslan called Nick Sandmann’s face “punchable.” Sandmann just recently received a settlement from CNN for defamation, after they released an edited video of him appearing to instigate a confrontation with a Native America elder, an edited video Aslan reacted to.

This could very well be Reza Aslan's grossest take yetAnd for someone who once talked about punching a high schooler in the face for grinning, that really is saying something https://t.co/t6zEMJzMVj — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) February 4, 2020

Tough guy Reza Aslan likes picking on the innocent (Covington kids), and now the dying. Oh how I would love to kick this guy’s ass myself... (only in a charity boxing match, of course) https://t.co/CBi8VRuYDw — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) February 4, 2020

Reza Aslan is a genuinely awful human being whether he’s eating human brains, attacking an innocent teenager or celebrating the cancer diagnosis of someone far more successful than himself. Gross. pic.twitter.com/BawmPHrt8A — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) February 4, 2020

This is Reza Aslan quietly rejoicing that Rush Limbaugh is going to die of cancer.I REALLY don't like Rush Limbaugh, but this is absolutely vile.Why did @CNN pretend that Reza Aslan was ever fit to teach about faith? https://t.co/qDKf8AH8MF — Seffi Kogen (@seffikogen) February 3, 2020

The criticism has not bothered Aslan, who later answered his own question and declared about Limbaugh: “There is absolutely no question the world is better without him in it.”

Almost every minute of Rush’s adult life has been spent purposely making the world worse. He’s a racist, sexist, greedy, hateful man who has sown fear and violence with every dollar he’s made. There is absolutely no question whatsoever that the world is better without him in it. — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 4, 2020

