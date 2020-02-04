 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Are you even human?’ Former CNN host says world is better off without ‘evil’ & ‘racist’ Rush Limbaugh

4 Feb, 2020 20:05
Reza Aslan speaking at Roanoke College ©  Roanoke College/Flickr
A tweet from former CNN host Reza Aslan meant to capitalize on Rush Limbaugh’s recent cancer diagnosis is not going over too well with fellow media figures.

It was only a matter of time before someone celebrated Rush Limbaugh’s lung cancer diagnosis. While the longtime conservative talk radio host received a flood of support and well wishes after revealing his health status this week, he’s not exactly the most popular guy on the left. 

“Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it?” tweeted former CNN host Reza Aslan in response to Limbaugh’s diagnosis. 

One only needs to glance at Aslan’s Twitter account or recall that he somehow managed to be dropped by CNN for anti-Trump tweets calling the US president a “piece of s**t” to know the question is rhetorical.

And if Aslan’s question weren’t enough, he later doubled down multiple times in response to Twitter users by calling Limbaugh “despicable” and “racist.”

Aslan’s take on Limbaugh’s death has not exactly gotten the best response.

Ricochet editor in chief Jon Gabriel questioned whether Aslan is even human.

“This horrible, hateful, miserable man @rezaaslan is currently employed by a network in Hollywood as an executive producer on a sitcom for your consumption. Leftists reward each other for wishing death on those who disagree,” outspoken conservative and ‘Justified’ actor Nick Searcy tweeted. 

Aslan currently produces and hosts ‘Rough Draft with Reza Aslan,’ a show on the streaming service Topic. He previously hosted ‘Believer’ for CNN and helped produce the comedy ‘The Secret Life of Muslims.’

Blaze TV host Lauren Chen called Aslan’s original Limbaugh tweet his “grossest take yet,” and recalled another controversial moment where Aslan called Nick Sandmann’s face “punchable.” Sandmann just recently received a settlement from CNN for defamation, after they released an edited video of him appearing to instigate a confrontation with a Native America elder, an edited video Aslan reacted to.

The criticism has not bothered Aslan, who later answered his own question and declared about Limbaugh: “There is absolutely no question the world is better without him in it.”

