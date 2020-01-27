FBI requested interview with Prince Andrew on Jeffrey Epstein case, but received ‘zero cooperation’

US federal prosecutors have requested an interview with Britain’s Prince Andrew about the late sex-offender and financier Jeffrey Epstein, an attorney for the southern district of New York confirmed on Monday.

Speaking outside the mansion formerly owned by Epstein, attorney Geoffrey Berman said Andrew has not yet responded to the FBI’s request and has offered “zero cooperation” so far. That’s despite the British royal earlier saying that he would be willing to help “any appropriate law enforcement agency” in conducting their investigations into sexual assault claims made against Epstein and the co-conspirators who aided him.

"[Prince Andrew] publicly offered, indeed in a press release, to cooperate with law enforcement investigating the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirators," Berman continued.

Andrew’s friendship with Epstein has come under scrutiny in recent months, leading him to address criticisms in a car crash BBC interview in November, which prompted even more accusations about the relationship and forced him to step back from his public duties as part of the royal family.

Berman gave no specific details as to the information the FBI would be hoping to learn from Andrew, but said Epstein would not have been able to carry out his crimes without help from co-conspirators.

Epstein died while in custody in a New York prison in August and his death was ruled a suicide, though the circumstances surrounding it led many to believe foul play was involved.

