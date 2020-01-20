 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at music club in Texas, suspect at large

20 Jan, 2020 03:42
Get short URL
2 killed, 5 injured in shooting at music club in Texas, suspect at large
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press/ Xinhua/Steven Song
Two people died and five have been taken to hospital in critical condition after a suspect opened fire inside a music venue in downtown San Antonio, Texas. The shooting allegedly was preceded by a brawl between patrons.

The incident began unfolding around 8pm local time on Sunday, when a concert was underway at the venue, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said. 

An ambulance was filmed leaving the scene shortly after the incident at the Ventura bar.

Police said that it’s still unclear if the suspect was shooting at random, or if it was a targeted attack. 

“There was an altercation between a group or individuals, one person at least pulled out a gun, started shooting. Don’t know if that was at a specific individual or just shooting indiscriminately.”

Also on rt.com Two police officers killed, multiple homes set on fire in Hawaiian capital shooting

One of the victims was identified as a 21-year-old male. His body was recovered inside the club. It’s unclear where exactly in the club the shooting took place. McManus said, however, that there were reports of people running away from the scene. The manhunt for the suspect is ongoing.

While police have yet to detain the attacker, McManus appeared to dismiss the notion that there could have been any other reason behind the shooting other than an argument that spiraled out of control.

"Nothing more complicated than an argument inside the club with someone pulling out a firearm."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies